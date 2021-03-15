Ogun Police Arrest Fleeing Suspected Kidnap Kingpin From Oyo

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin who escaped from Oyo State after killing someone.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said that the suspect, Usman Hassan, whose accomplices had earlier been arrested in Oyo State.

He revealed that the suspect fled after kidnapping a farm owner at Solalu village and subsequently killed him after collecting ransom.

“On getting to Ogun State, he started recruiting other Fulani men to form another kidnap gang in Ogun State, he ran out of luck when detectives of Ogun State Police Command got information about his activity from those Fulanis he had tried to recruit into his kidnap gang,” he said.

To the police spokesman, the suspect was arrested at his hideout in the Imala area in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He added, “On interrogation, he confessed that he conspired with his biological brother one Tahiru Usman and others to kidnap their victim in Akinyele area of Ibadan and that they decided to kill the man after collecting ransom because the man can identify them.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for onward transfer to Oyo State Command where he will be prosecuted.