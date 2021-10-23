Gunmen Kidnap Two Sisters In Ondo

Some men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two little girls from their parents’ car in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm in Leo area of the city on Friday.

The gunmen attacked at the entrance to the house when the mother of the victims was opening the gate to drive into their compound.

It was gathered that the kidnappers came in a car, snatched the car key from the mother of the kids, and fled with the car, abandoning their own car.

READ ALSO: Jigawa Cholera Outbreak: Over 500 Persons Dead In Four Months

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday.

She noted that the case was reported to the police by the mother of the girls and officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command have swung into action in a bid to rescue the kids and apprehend the kidnappers.

Incessant Kidnappings

The spate of kidnappings across the South-West has been on the rise despite the advent of the Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun by the South-West governors.

Last month, 18 travellers were abducted along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani road in Akoko South East Local Government Area while a lecturer of the Department of Education, Adekunle Ajasin University was kidnapped earlier this month on the Akure-Ado Ekiti Expressway.

Also, four members of a family, including a father, his two children, and another family member were kidnapped earlier this month at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

In reaction to these incessant kidnappings, some monarchs from Ikaram, GedeGede, and Ajowa, in Akoko Northwest Local Government of Ondo state have cried out over the situation, appealing to the police to draft more personnel to the area in order to effectively curb kidnapping challenges facing the communities.