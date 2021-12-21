Police Parade Five Bandit Collaborators, 21 Other Suspects

The Nigeria Police have arrested 26 suspects for various offences, including four females and a male who allegedly collaborated with a notorious bandit operating in a forest in Kaduna State.

Parading the suspects at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba said the four females and a male were also running a sex ring for bandits in the forest.

The suspects are Maryam Abubakar, Lawisa Hassan, Jummai Ibrahim and Hajara Abubakar.

The male suspect is named Muslim Mohammed.

According to the Force spokesman, the suspects have also been carrying out surveillance operations for the notorious bandit identified as Isah Ibrahim.

Similarly, the police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly abducting a nine-year-old boy and demanded a ransom of N1.5 million from his parents.

The suspect, Abdulkareem Kamaludeen was said to have lured the victim from a school in Karu, Abuja under the pretence that he wanted to teach him computers.

He was said to have held his victim hostage for one week before releasing him, following payment of the ransom.

The police spokesman advised school proprietors to ensure that they put in place a regulatory measure to check how pupils under their care are dropped in school and picked after closing hours.

Also paraded by the police is a 29-year-old suspected fake doctor who allegedly defrauded unsuspecting persons.

The suspect who hailed from Okene in Kogi State claimed to have dropped out from the Bayero University Kano as a medical student, at 200 level.

Parading the suspect, Mba said the suspect had bought several assorted phones using fake bank alerts.

Other suspects paraded include a gang of suspected robbers who specialised in robbing filling stations and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).