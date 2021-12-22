Four Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Colleague

Four suspected internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo Boys have been arrested for alleged murder of their colleague in Ogun State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed this in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta identified the victim as 20-year-old Alexander Uzoma.

He said the suspects were arrested following the report lodged at the Adigbe Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim, Ogechi Alexander, that her son left home on November 20 and did not return.

“She reported further that her son told her that he was going to visit some of his friends whom she didn’t know,” the police spokesman said.

Following the report, the case of a missing person was subsequently lodged at Adigbe division, but when the whereabout of the victim remained a mystery after some days, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

READ ALSO: Police Service Commission Promotes Two AIGs, Over 7,000 Others

According to the police spokesman, DSP Nurudeen AbdulGafar of the SCIID embarked on intelligence and technical investigation which led to identification of one Babatunde Owoseni as the person who was last seen with the victim, and he was promptly arrested.

It was gathered that the suspect, Babatunde led policemen to arrest his co-accomplices – Azeez Oyebanji, Ayobami Adesina and Balogun Sulaiman.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that the victim came to their house to learn about internet fraud, and after eating food, they all took a substance known as Colorado which made them to fall asleep.

The police spokesman added, “They confessed further that when they woke up at about 8 pm, they met the victim on the ground already vomited all over his body. When they tried to carry him, they discovered that he is no longer breathing. At that point, Azeez Oyebanji from whom they bought the drug was invited, and he advised that they should throw the corpse away.

“It was then that Ayomide and Gafar arranged for Uber driver to come and when the driver came, Ayomide collected the vehicle from him and used it to carry the corpse to the top of Kuto overhead bridge where it was dumped. The corpse was later removed by the state health workers and buried as unknown corpse.”

The police authorities said preliminary investigation revealed that there was a mark of violence on the head of the deceased as shown in the picture taken by the health workers before it was buried.

In getting to the root of the matter, the police commissioner, Lanre Bankole ordered the investigating team to expedite action on the investigation and charge the suspects to court as soon as possible.