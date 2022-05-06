Police Arrest Notorious Gang Leader In Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State on Friday said it had arrested a leader of an outlawed group, Yansakai, in Zamfara State.

According to the a statement signed by police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu, the arrest was in connection to a case of culpable homicide and inciting disturbance in Tungar Dutsi village, Bukkuyum local government area.

“On 3rd May, 2022, DPO Bukkuyum Division responded to a distress call from Tungar Dutsi Community in Gana district of Bukkuyum LGA. That some members of the outlawed group popularly known as “Yansakai” from Tungar Bido Village led by its notorious leader Bala Minister, invaded Tungar Dutsi village armed with locally made guns/other dangerous weapons in the name of Sallah Celebration and started shooting sporadically, causing panic and fear within the community,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Army Chief Visits Sokoto, Asks Troops To Eliminate Bandits

“When some members of community cautioned them against the sporadic shooting, the outlawed group members escalated their nefarious action to attacking people with cutlass, knives and other dangerous weapons. As a result of which one Surajo Alhaji Ali, a 40 yrs old man was gruesomely killed by the outlawed group.

“The leader of the group was arrested by the Police, while others fled and escaped to unknown destination. In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to the offence and further mentioned the names of his collaborators now at large.

“Discreet investigation is in progress to further arrest his accomplices and charge them to court for prosecution.”