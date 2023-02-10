Police Arrest Suspects For Killing Couple, Son In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested all suspects involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Channels Television had reported how the victims were killed on January 1 in their Abeokuta residence after returning from the Crossover service.

Following the tragic murder, a suspect simply identified as Lekan Adekanbi was arrested. Shortly after, he escaped from police custody at Ibara Police Divisional Headquarters.

But giving a situation report on the case on Friday, the Ogun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said all suspects in connection with the killings have been arrested.

In a statement, Oyeyemi said three persons involved in the killings, including the prime suspect, who had earlier escaped from police custody, had been arrested.

“The three suspects involved in the killing of the Fatinoye couple and their only son have been apprehended by operatives of Ogun State Police Command,” the statement read.

“The suspects, Lekan Adekanbi a.k.a Koroba, Ahmed Odetola a.k.a Akamo, and Waheed Adeniji a.k.a Koffi were all arrested following painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by men of the Command, as a result of the gruesome murder of the couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their only son Oreoluwa Fatinoye.”

He explained that Adekanbi – a driver to the victims – was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, while the investigation continues. But the suspect escaped the hospital while receiving treatment upon his sudden collapse.

According to the police spokesman, the situation confirmed the Command’s suspicion of his involvement in the case.

“In the course of the investigation, one Lekan Adekanbi, a driver to the deceased family, was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, while the investigation continues.

“The arrested suspect Lekan Adekanbi suddenly collapsed in the cell on the 2nd of January 2023, and he was rushed to the hospital for medical care. But while in the hospital receiving treatment, he suddenly jumped from the bed and escaped through the fence of the hospital. His escape further confirmed the police’s suspicion of his involvement in the case,” he added.