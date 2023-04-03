Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Kaduna Killings

The Kaduna State Government on Monday said that security operatives have arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of two people in the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed in a statement that social activities led to the violence which claimed the lives of the two victims and the destruction of property at Sabon Garin Nasarawa in Chikun LGA.

The incident, according to the commissioner, forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the area to forestall escalation to other parts of the state.

Aruwan also disclosed that the Kaduna State Government had also banned social activities, including Kidan Bishi, Kidan Gala (drama house) as well as hunting expeditions.

While announcing that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence, the commissioner directed that security operatives arrest anyone linked to the peddling of hard drugs in the Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa areas.

“The Kaduna State Government has banned social activities linked with the violence of Sunday night and Monday which left two citizens dead and six others injured in the Sabon Garin-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA,” Aruwan stated.

“The decision was taken after a thorough appraisal of the security situation by the military, police and Department of State Services, as well as an emergency meeting with traditional and religious leaders of the area at the 312 Artillery Regiment Kaduna.

“The social activities observed in the community, which are now prohibited with immediate effect are listed as follows: -Kidan Bishi, Kidan Gala(drama house), hunting expeditions.

“The government has also directed the arrest of anyone linked with the peddling of hard drugs in Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa.

“Furthermore, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence. In addition to the killing of two citizens, six persons were injured and are presently receiving medical attention. Several vehicles and properties were also destroyed.”

The commissioner quoted Governor Nasir El-Rufai as having hailed the prompt action of the military and police in preventing the violence from escalating beyond the area.

“The Governor also allayed the fears of the families that lost their loved ones, affirming that the matter would be investigated conclusively,” the commissioner added.