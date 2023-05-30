Police Raid Oyo Transport Leader Auxiliary’s Residence, Recover Weapons

The police authorities in Oyo have raided the residence of the sacked Chairman of Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.

It was gathered that policemen stormed Auxiliary’s Ibadan residence recovering weapons and ammunition.

During the operation, Auxiliary reportedly escaped, some of his lieutenants were however arrested by the police.

There was palpable tension in some parts of the state after the raid, especially in major car parks and garages in Ibadan, the state capital.

There were reports of an unconfirmed number of casualties during the face-off between the police and the PMS members.

However, a large number of arms, ammunition, charms and dangerous weapons were reportedly recovered after the raid on the residence of Auxiliary.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the Command, Osifeso Adewale said “78 suspected hoodlums who had perfected plans to unleash mayhem at the early hours of today at Major parts of the Metropolis were arrested”.

Besides the arms recovered from them, exhibits found in their possession include 724 cartridges assorted charms, 33 mobile phones, and a cash sum of N3.4 million.

“In addition, during the raid sophisticated firearms were recovered inside the hotel rooms and in the trunk compartment of parked vehicles within the hotel,” the statement read.

“Worthy of note is that, though the PMS Chieftain was able to escape with some of his boys during the gun duel with the police, however, a member of the group was neutralized in a gun duel with the Police.

“Recall that the same group was alleged to be responsible for the attack on (14) Fourteen members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) along the Agodi axis under the Ibadan North-East LGA en route the venue of yesterday’s Inaugural celebrations.”