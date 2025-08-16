Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has recorded another major success in its ongoing fight against banditry, as operatives in Ribah have rescued two kidnap victims unhurt following a fierce gun battle with bandits.

In a statement on Saturday, the Kebbi Police Command Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, said the rescue operation occurred on August 15, 2025, at approximately 3:05 p.m. during an aggressive patrol around Dankade village in the Ribah district of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the North-West state.

“The joint team, comprising police officers, vigilantes, and local hunters, was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ribah,” the statement read.

“The operatives engaged the bandits in a prolonged gun duel before successfully rescuing 26-year-old Tukur Bello of Kembawa village, Augie LGA, Kebbi State, and 25-year-old Isyaka Abubakar of Budun village, Gummi LGA, Zamfara State.”

The victims were reportedly abducted on August 9, 2025, while grazing their cattle in Gairi forest, Zamfara State. Both men were found unharmed and were promptly taken to a medical facility for examination before being reunited with their families.

Abubakar quoted the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello Sani, as commending the bravery, resilience, and professionalism of the Ribah DPO and his team.

Sani urged them to maintain the momentum in the ongoing campaign against banditry and other violent crimes threatening peace and socio-economic development in the region.

He also called on other Divisional Police Officers across the state to emulate the efforts of the Ribah Division by intensifying patrols and enhancing police visibility along highways and in vulnerable communities.

Reaffirming the command’s commitment to public safety, the police commissioner assured residents that the police would not relent in their duty to protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens in Kebbi State.