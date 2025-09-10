Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Man Accused Of Molesting Minors

A 70-year-old watchman, Lawan Sani, has been arrested for allegedly molesting three teenage girls in Unguwar Sarakuna.

The suspect was said to have molested the victims 15 times.

Confirming this in a statement, the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, said the case was reported about 4:00hours on September 1 after a distress call indicated that Sani attempted to rape a teenager where the old man served as a watchman.

“During interrogation, he confessed to having previously influenced the minor with N500 into the same residence. Investigation further indicated that the suspect had sexually molested two additional teenagers, names withheld, through the same techniques,” the statement read.

The Command’s spokesman added that the victims were invited for an interview and they confirmed the allegations, adding that the suspect had sexually molested them over 15 times and usually threatened them against disclosing to others.

He said both the victims and the suspect have been subjected to medical examination to determine their health condition.

See the full statement below: