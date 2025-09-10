Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Man Accused Of Molesting Minors

A 70-year-old watchman, Lawan Sani, has been arrested for allegedly molesting three teenage girls in Unguwar Sarakuna.
The suspect was said to have molested the victims 15 times.
Confirming this in a statement, the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, said the case was reported about 4:00hours on September 1 after a distress call indicated that Sani attempted to rape a teenager where the old man served as a watchman.
“During interrogation, he confessed to having previously influenced the minor with N500 into the same residence. Investigation further indicated that the suspect had sexually molested two additional teenagers, names withheld, through the same techniques,” the statement read.
The Command’s spokesman added that the victims were invited for an interview and they confirmed the allegations, adding that the suspect had sexually molested them over 15 times and usually threatened them against disclosing to others.
He said both the victims and the suspect have been subjected to medical examination to determine their health condition.
See the full statement below:
Bauchi State Police Command has launched a discreet investigation following the arrest of a septuagenarian for multiple counts of Sexual assault involving teenage girls.
On the 01/09/25 at about 1600HRS a distress call was receipts indicated that an elderly man identified as one Lawan Sani ‘m’ aged 70yrs of Bakin Kura area of Bauchi was arrested on the spot in an attempt to commit an offence to wit rape with a teenager (real name withheld) ‘f’ aged 16yrs, of Unguwar Sarakuna Bauchi in a house situated at Unguwar Sarakuna area of Bauchi where the old man serve as watchman.
On receipt of the report, operatives attached to C Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the DPO, SP Naziru Abubakar Pindiga, quickly acted and arrested the suspect.
During interrogation, he confessed to having previously influenced the minor with N500 naira into the same residence.
Investigation further revealed that the suspect has sexually molested two additional teenagers, names withheld, through the same techniques.
Moreover, the three victims were invited to an interview in which the teenagers confirmed the allegations and further disclosed that the suspect had sexually molested them over 15 times on different occasions and usually threatened them against disclosing to others.
Subsequently, both the victims and the suspects were subjected to medical examination and autopsy to determine their health condition.
Being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and a bunch of keys.
On 06/09/2025 at about 0800hrs, information at the Command’s disposal indicates that an unknown person wandering at an exclusive hotel situated around Ahmadu Bello Way, Bauchi, in possession of a sienna LE gold and ash colour with registration number. DKN-254-DW.
Upon receiving the information, a team of detectives attached to ‘B’ Divisional Police headquarters, GRA was immediately dispatched to the scene. Luckily, they arrested the suspect, Ibrahim Uzairu m ‘, aged 30, of Fantami area, Gombe State, and recovered the vehicle.
During interrogation, the suspect confessed to conspired with the following individuals to steal the sienna, namely; Sani ‘m’ alias Mulmule, Abdullahi alias Abdul ‘m all of Gombe State.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects criminally conspired, went to Tsohuwar Kasuwa, Gombe State, and stole the sienna parked beside the road.
The investigation is ongoing to uncover more facts behind this case. After that, the suspect will be handed over to the Gombe State Police Command for further investigation.
In response to the increasing security challenges posed by advanced technologies, it is essential that we enhance our policing capabilities with improved facilities and equipment. This initiative aims to effectively combat the rising tide of criminal activity in our communities. While we acknowledge the complexities of this task, we remain committed to fulfilling our constitutional responsibility and ensuring the safety of all.
The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, psc(+) mni, invites all stakeholders to join us in recognising that security is a shared responsibility. We encourage collaboration and support for the Nigeria Police Force from every sector as we work together to create an environment where citizens can live peacefully and confidently.
CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil Anipr, Mnisma
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)
For; Commissioner of Police,
Bauchi State Command.