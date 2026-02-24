Police Arrest 10 Suspected Kidnappers In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested 10 suspects belonging to a kidnapping syndicate and recovered a ransom from them.

The arrest was carried out on Monday 23rd, February, 2026, by a combined operation between the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Section and visiting PMF personnel approved and deployed to Ondo State as operational support.

The spokesperson of the Command, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Tuesday.

He noted that the operatives swiftly mobilised to locations along the Ondo Road axis of Akure city, based on credible and actionable intelligence.

“The intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of ten suspects believed to be connected to the kidnapping syndicate. All the suspects apprehended are: Muritala Muhammed (aged;22), Mustapha Adamu (aged;20), Usman Ibrahim (aged;25), Amisu Aruna (aged;28), Asiru Abdulasis (aged;20), Abduliu Sanni (aged;22), Ibrahim Suraju (aged;20), Noah Isiaku (aged;20), Abdulahi Suraju (aged;20), and Arabi Hamet (aged;18),” the statement read.

According to Jimoh, a motorcycle, as well as some cash, suspected to be ransom money, were recovered from the Suspects.

“During the operation, their operational motorcycle and ransom money were recovered from the suspects. Notably, part of the recovered cash comprised burnt currency notes, which are currently being documented as exhibits in the ongoing investigation,” Jimoh said.

He noted that the suspects have made useful confessional statements of their involvement in the crime, while the exhibits recovered are currently being processed for comprehensive investigation and further necessary action.

The police spokesperson gave assurance that the command is working towards identifying and apprehending other accomplices who may still be at large.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, urged communities across the state to organise vigilante groups to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies.

The CP further reassured residents that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property throughout Ondo State.