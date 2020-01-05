Police Arrest Three Officers For Assaulting Man In Enugu

Three police officers have been arrested after assaulting one Justice Obasi in a viral video in Enugu.

In the video, the officers were seen hitting Mr. Obasi severally after he allegedly refused to unlock his mobile phone.



The video was posted on twitter and it got the reaction of the Nigeria Police Force who assured that the officers will be identified and the incident will be investigated.

Barely 24 hours after the assurance was given, the police revealed that following the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, the officers were identified, traced and arrested by the Enugu state command.

JUSTICE FOR JUSTICE OBASI – Following the directives of the IGP, the Enugu State Police Command has since identified, traced and arrested the three policemen involved in the assault of citizen – Justice Obasi. https://t.co/KCSQzSq4ks — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) January 5, 2020



In a tweet thread, the police stated that the officers were currently in custody pending the commencement of their Orderly Room Trial.

It stated that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has a zero-tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians while assuring that Mr. Obasi will get justice in this case.