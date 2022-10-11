Three Arrested Over Kidnap Attempt On Former Boss In Ogun

Three men have been arrested for attempting to kidnap their former employer in the Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, identified the suspects as Peter Nse, Chukwuma Nwobodo, and Michael Umanah.

He said they were arrested following a complaint lodged at Igbeba divisional headquarters by one Ifenuga Olayinka, that he received a text message on his phone from someone who described himself as a “Killer Vagabond of Africa”.

“In the said message, the author directed the complainant to pay the sum of N5 million into a bank account he sent to him or risk being kidnapped within the shortest possible time,” the statement read.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Igbeba division, Musiliu Doga, dispatched his detectives to unravel those behind the message.

On how the suspects were nabbed, a police spokesman said detectives embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to Anambra State where two of the suspects – Peter Nse and Chukwuma Nwobodo – were arrested.

Their arrest led the detectives to Ago Iwoye where the third suspect Michael Umanah was apprehended.

“It was when they were brought before the complainant that he identified them as his former employees whom he laid off not quite long ago for certain misconduct.

“On interrogation, they all confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed to have made the attempt just because they were not happy as the complainant terminated their appointment,” the police spokesman added.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.